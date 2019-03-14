2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From Gas Station

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Erron Watson, 32, and Kendrick Johnson, 33, were arrested less than 24 hours after forcing their way into a Shell gas station and stealing the ATM.
Bitcoin is a popular digital cryptocurrency that is decentralized and can be transferred between users on a peer-to-peer network.
According to reports, Watson, Johnson and a third unidentified man used crowbars to break into the business about 1:20 a.m. They were then seen on the store’s surveillance system loading the ATM into the back of a Chevrolet Malibu.
The machine was so big, one of the car’s doors would not close.
Two of the men in the surveillance footage were wearing masks and the Malibu’s license plate was masked by silver tape, according to police.
But investigators were still able to track the suspects’ car, leading to their arrest, DeKalb police spokesman J.D. Spencer told the publication.
Watson and Johnson have reportedly been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.
The third man involved in alleged ATM theft has not been arrested.
