2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From Gas Station

Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Georgia gas station overnight Thursday and stealing a Bitcoin ATM.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, Erron Watson, 32, and Kendrick Johnson, 33, were arrested less than 24 hours after forcing their way into a Shell gas station and stealing the ATM.

Bitcoin is a popular digital cryptocurrency that is decentralized and can be transferred between users on a peer-to-peer network.

According to reports, Watson, Johnson and a third unidentified man used crowbars to break into the business about 1:20 a.m. They were then seen on the store’s surveillance system loading the ATM into the back of a Chevrolet Malibu.

The machine was so big, one of the car’s doors would not close.

Two of the men in the surveillance footage were wearing masks and the Malibu’s license plate was masked by silver tape, according to police.

But investigators were still able to track the suspects’ car, leading to their arrest, DeKalb police spokesman J.D. Spencer told the publication.

Watson and Johnson have reportedly been charged with second-degree burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

The third man involved in alleged ATM theft has not been arrested.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Bitcoin ATM From Gas Station was originally published on blackamericaweb.com