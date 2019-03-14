CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Women’s Empowerment 2019 Welcomes The Ladies Of The Divine Nine

0 reads
Leave a comment

GROUP WE 2019 GREEK

Ladies we want you to step out , representing your organization at our

25th Anniversary Of Women’s Empowerment 2019 April 27th

at

PNC Arena

Celebrating 25 Years

Preserving Our Legacy

With

Performances By

Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin, Jacquees, Jekalyn Carr, Avant and Maranda Curtis

Featuring

Jenifer Lewis and Gloria Mayfield Banks

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

This an event you won’t want to miss!

It’s going to be a day of empowerment, performances, and so much more.

Join us at Women’s Empowerment 2019 at PNC Arena , April 27th! 

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mitt Romney Campaigns With AK Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan In Anchorage
Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday…
 21 hours ago
03.13.19
Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend…
 24 hours ago
03.13.19
r kelly
The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 2 days ago
03.12.19
Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!
 2 days ago
03.12.19
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 5 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 6 days ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close