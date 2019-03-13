Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend Speak Up And Take Responsibility

This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King talked to Angelo and Alice Clary about their daughter, Azriel. They told the story about how their daughter met R. Kelly and how they reluctantly allowed their 17-year-old daughter to go with Kelly. They know their part in what’s happening to Azriel and are ashamed, but they also blame Kelly and partly blame their daughter.

We all have wanted to know WHY any parent would let their daughter go anywhere with R. Kelly, now we have found out how it happens. Got to applaud the Clarys for standing up and taking their responsibility in all of this. Let’s see what happens next.

