Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend Speak Up And Take Responsibility

r kelly

This morning on CBS This Morning, Gayle King talked to Angelo and Alice Clary about their daughter, Azriel. They told the story about how their daughter met R. Kelly and how they reluctantly allowed their 17-year-old daughter to go with Kelly. They know their part in what’s happening to Azriel and are ashamed, but they also blame Kelly and partly blame their daughter.

We all have wanted to know WHY any parent would let their daughter go anywhere with R. Kelly, now we have found out how it happens. Got to applaud the Clarys for standing up and taking their responsibility in all of this. Let’s see what happens next.

CBS This Morning

[caption id="attachment_3024230" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty[/caption] Gayle King is being praised across the board for her poise during this whole R. Kelly media circus. The respected journalist also sat down with Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, Kelly's two live-in girlfriends who claim they aren't brainwashed are staying him by their own will. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQyhOryuTuQ Azriel was extremely combative and disrespectful while Gayle questioned her about her relationship with Kelly. At one point she refused to answer personal questions despite agreeing to do the interview in the first place. According to Azriel, her parents are trying to extort money from Kelly and threatened to leak sexual footage and photos of her if he didn't pay up. Black Twitter didn't take kindly to Azriel's disrespect and read her for filth.

Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend Speak Up And Take Responsibility was originally published on hiphopnc.com

