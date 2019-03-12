CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Federal Investigation Uncovers Celebs Paying Money To Get Their Kids Into College

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Source: Geri Lavrov / Getty

Well-known actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among a group of more than 40 people charged with paying bribes to get their kids into top colleges. The colleges involved include Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest University, UCLA and Yale. The students were recruited to the schools as athletes, although some of them weren’t athletic at all.

According to proseuctors, the actresses and CEOs involved were paying bribes to an admissions consultant to get their children accepted. It seems that the scheme ran from 2011 until 2019. This consultatant was paid $25 million in that period of time to facilitate the admissions.

 

 

 

