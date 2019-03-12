31 Days, 31 Inspirational Women: Tracee Ellis Ross

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond. Entry number 11 arguably plays one of the more intriguing and outstanding mothers on television but if you’ve known of her family tree and her own prowess behind the scenes as a director, activist and humanitarian and overall ray of sunshine on social media then you’d have a much stronger understanding of why she’s a powerhouse of a woman. Meet Tracee Ellis-Ross, our all-time favorite Girlfriend, Rainbow Johnson and one of our 31 inspiring women.

What can you say about Tracee Ellis-Ross? She’s a delight on Instagram and has been part of our television lives for the better part of almost two decades now, first as Joan Clayton on Girlfriends and now as Rainbow Johnson on black’ish. But the more you think about Tracee’s overall impact in Hollywood, the more you realize she’s one of the many women who don’t deal with the same “trends” or “standards” that have been placed on women since the dawn of time. That you have to get married, have children and be fulfilled in that way. Instead, Ross has placed her career and her worth first, not adhering to any idea of what a “standard” should be for her. To her, she’s her own standard — and you will deal. Multi-award winner, one of our favorite people in our heads. We love Tracee.

When it comes to her very famous mother, Ross says, “The Diana Ross we all know kind of doesn’t hold a candle to the mom that I have, in her extraordinary ability to love.”

Aside from acting, Ellis Ross can be found dropping gems of inspiration or wisdom on Instagram and maybe drops a fun twerk or a fire selfie that keeps applying pressure on everybody’s neck. Go Tracee go!

FUN FACT: In 2017, Ross became the first African-American woman to win Best Actress in a Comedy series at the Golden Globes!

QUOTE: “My life is mine….”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Tracee Ellis Ross

