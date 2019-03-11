CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Arrested For The 70th Time

1 reads
Leave a comment

(Atlanta Police Department)

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday evening for the 70th time when Atlanta police spotted him driving a stolen car, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

23 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Continue reading Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

Celebrities Arrested Two or More Times

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Arrested For The 70th Time was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 8 hours ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 11 hours ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 12 hours ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 12 hours ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 12 hours ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 1 day ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support,…
 4 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 4 days ago
03.08.19
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
 4 days ago
03.08.19
Mo’Nique Slams Oprah For Interviewing Michael Jackson Accusers:…
 4 days ago
03.08.19
Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody…
 5 days ago
03.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close