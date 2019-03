CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY TODAY

You need an extra $250, right?

Top 3 Things you could do with $250:

1. Buy your outfit for Women’s Empowerment 2019

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY TODAY

2. Get your hair, nails, and a massage for Women’s Empowerment 2019

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY TODAY

3. Buy you and your friends tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2019