Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!

Captain Marvel opened on March 8th and made $153 million in North America and made $302 million internationally! WOW! The movie is the 6th highest global debut and the biggest opening of 2019 so far.

Some critics were surprised by the success of Captain Marvel. The movie didn’t get great reviews at first and for some critics, because it was a female lead in a superhero movie, they didn’t’ expect it to do well. WRONG! Captain Marvel kicked butt at the box office just like she did in the movie. Awesome.

As all Marvel fans know, next up is Avengers: End Game which hits theaters on April 26th! Are you ready?

Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood's highest paid actor, and his films (he's starred in over 100 roles) have generated billions at the box office. Sam is currently in two blockbuster movies set to hit the big screen, Glass and Captain Marvel. But behind every successful Black man is a strong Black woman and that woman for Sam Jackson is LaTanya Richardson. The couple, who've been married since 1980, have stood the test of time. They've been married 38 years and she's the reason he became an actor. “I’m telling you, we were revolutionaries,” Richardson said in Essence Magazine. “We used to say the most revolutionary thing was to keep a Black family together. So that became our mantra.” Take a look at Sam and LaTanya through the years.

