Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!

Captain Marvel opened on March 8th and made $153 million in North America and made $302 million internationally! WOW! The movie is the 6th highest global debut and the biggest opening of 2019 so far.
Some critics were surprised by the success of Captain Marvel. The movie didn’t get great reviews at first and for some critics, because it was a female lead in a superhero movie, they didn’t’ expect it to do well. WRONG! Captain Marvel kicked butt at the box office just like she did in the movie. Awesome.
As all Marvel fans know, next up is Avengers: End Game which hits theaters on April 26th! Are you ready?
