Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away

Rickey Smiley

Rickey Smiley has shared some unfortunate news. His uncle, Thomas Smiley passed away yesterday (March 9).

Smiley has experienced his fair share of grief recently. Last November, his grandfather passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. In honoring his late uncle, Smiley wrote on Instagram,

“My uncle Thomas Smiley passed away last night. He was here for my Grandad’s funeral. He picked me up every summer and took me to Cleveland. Sometimes he would stay with me when he came to Birmingham!! He was so good to us… My grandad’s baby brother. This was the last picture we took in Dec he was home for my grandad’s funeral.. I was really close to him. My whole life he displayed love and affection for me… fishing, to the ship yard to look at the cargo ships, he came all the way the Alabama to buy flowers and we would go to all the cemeteries and clean off and plant flowers on everyone’s graves… He raised us all!! And he didn’t play!! I’m totally devastated… I loved him so much I used to kiss him on the cheeks over and over and he would laugh and be like aaaalllrught allriiight!! I just plain ole loved him… this was the last picture we took… please pray for my family… God is so awesome for blessing me with these beautiful people. My aunt Pat’s funeral will be Tuesday and Uncle Thomas Saturday… (please no inbox or texts…need to process , pray and meditate). I thought I was tuff and could deal with all of this…”

Thoughts and prayers with Rickey during this difficult time.

