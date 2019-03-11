CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie

1 reads
Leave a comment
Paradise Wildlife Animals in Hertfordshire

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Let’s just say nobody is blaming the jaguar for protecting itself.

A woman climbed over a barrier at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona in an attempt to take a selfie with a jaguar. The woman, who is in her 30s, found herself in trouble when the big cat reached out and grabbed her arm with its paw, leaving lacerations.

The woman, whose injuries are non-life threatening, was taken to a hospital. The jaguar will not be put down.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC:

Officials with the Wildlife World Zoo said in a statement that a guest of theirs was injured by a female jaguar at the zoo in Litchfield Park, a small area near Phoenix. Officials said the attack is under investigation but noted that the animal was not outside her enclosure at any time.

“Please understand why barriers are put in place,” officials tweeted. “Sending prayers to the family tonight.”

Jaguar Attacks Woman Who Jumped Into Its Enclosure Attempting To Take A Selfie was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 33 mins ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 3 hours ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 5 hours ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 5 hours ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 5 hours ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 1 day ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 2 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support,…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
This Student Is Going Viral For A Presentation…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Mo’Nique Slams Oprah For Interviewing Michael Jackson Accusers:…
 3 days ago
03.08.19
Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody…
 4 days ago
03.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close