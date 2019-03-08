Daylight Saving Time Starts This Weekend

Good news, the dark days of winter are coming to a close. On Sunday, March 10th, we’ll finally get to spring forward an hour after going through the dark winter doldrums! The bad news, you will lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

Get ready for an extra hour of daylight! (Sorta)#DaylightSavingTime begins this Sunday!

While you’re turning those clocks forward:

✔️Do fire and severe weather drills at home

✔️Replace batteries in NOAA Weather Radios

✔️Replace batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors pic.twitter.com/zMrNQNPext — NWS (@NWS) March 8, 2019

There’s more to daylight saving than extra time spent outdoors and the sun setting later. Benjamin Franklin has been credited with the idea of daylight saving time, but Britain and Germany began using the concept during World War I to conserve energy. The U.S. used daylight saving time for a brief time during the War, but it didn’t become widely accepted in the States until after World War II.

Only two states don’t observe it — Hawaii and Arizona. Other non-observers include American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

When you spring forward this weekend also put home safety at top of mind. Replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, once the batteries are replaced, test these safety devices to insure they work properly. Prepare or restock an emergency supply kit for your home. Prepare or restock an emergency supply kit for your vehicle.

