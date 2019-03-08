Little Known Black History Fact: North Carolina A & State University

This coming weekend, all the “Aggies” across the nation will be joined in school pride, as it will mark the anniversary of the founding of North Carolina A&T State University. The exact day of the institution’s founding is March 9, 1891.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University was the first land grant college for Black students in North Carolina. It was first named the Agricultural and Mechanical College for the Colored Race and was located in an annex on the grounds of Shaw University.

In 1915, the State Assembly changed the school’s name to Negro Agricultural and Technical College of North Carolina, and in 1957, the name was changed to its current one.

Notable alumni of the school include Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his son Jesse Jr., late physicist and astronaut Ronald McNair, and businesswoman Janice Bryant Howroyd among others. The school’s chancellor is Dr. Harold L. Martin, who oversees the affairs of over 12,000 students.

