CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los Angeles Trail

0 reads
Leave a comment

The LAPD needs your help. The police are trying to find the identity of a young girl found dumped near a hiking trail in a black duffle bag in Hacienda Heights, California. The girl’s body was found by Los Angeles County workers and is believed to have been dumped late Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

 

Police have released composite photos of the girl as well as pics of the kind of bag she was found in and the clothes she was wearing in the hopes that someone can identify the girl. She is described as African-American, anywhere from 8-13 years old approximately 4’5 and weighed about 55 pounds. Police say there was no visible trauma to the body and are working with local agencies to try to find out who she was.

“It is a suspicious-death investigation. There were no obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund told the Los Angeles Times. “We don’t have any idea who this child is.”

Sadly, she was found in a top that read Future Princess, but someone took away that possibility. Anyone with information or a tip can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) You can also download the P3 Tips app and provide information on the case via your smartphone.

PHOTOS: LAPD

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Girl Found Dead In Duffle Bag On Los Angeles Trail was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody…
 20 hours ago
03.07.19
Idris Elba Replaces Will Smith As “Deadshot” In…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Herbert Accused Of Not…
 1 day ago
03.07.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 1 day ago
03.06.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
After R. Kelly’s Emotional Interview With Gayle King,…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Corey Feldman, Former Childhood Friend Of Michael Jackson,…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Kylie Jenner Takes The Place For The World’s…
 2 days ago
03.06.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Start Holding Yourself Accountable
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body Positive Without…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 3 days ago
03.05.19
Pastor Keith Battle Talks New Book “Side Chickology”
 3 days ago
03.05.19
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another…
 4 days ago
03.04.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 4 days ago
03.04.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 4 days ago
03.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close