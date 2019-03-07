Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband Vince Herbert Accused Of Not Paying Rent & Bouncing Checks

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, since their divorce.

However, now his name is coming back in headlines because he’s being accused of writing bad checks and not paying his mortgage.

Herbert is looking at two lawsuits, according to The Blast. Reportedly, Vince signed a leased for one year for a condo in L.A. back in December. Herbert had allegedly agreed to pay $37,000 a month for a 3-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,430 sq. unit condo. He failed to submit a payment in February and the company didn’t hesitate to serve him with a three-day notice that he would have to pay rent or move out.

Apparently, Vincent decided to go with the second option because now he’s being sued by NK Real Estate Investments for $38,850 plus fees. His L.A. condo is now up for sale.

A woman named Dakota Sal, is also saying Vincent Herbert wrote her two checks for a total of $10,000 that bounced last month. The account is said to be closed.

Ms. Tamar Braxton hasn’t said a word publicly yet about this issue, but she did say they’re still legally married thanks to the paperwork.

On the Wendy Williams show early this week Tamar did mention that her and Vince are on common grounds with each other and Vince did sell their mansion.

