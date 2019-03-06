CLOSE
Ft. Bragg Has Job Fair For Veterans And Their Spouses

Smiling soldier in the office

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

A job fair to assist our vets and their spouses find employment after transitioning from the military is happening today.  Here are the particulars….

LOCATION:

Bragg Conference & Catering (formerly Iron Mike)

2658 Reilly Road

Fort BraggNC 28310

DATE & TIME:

March 6, 201911:00 AM – 3:00 PM

This event is Title Sponsor is Carolina Career College

Learn More at https://www.carolinacareercollege.edu

Event highlights

  • Opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and national employers
  • Network with key community resource providers
  • On-site Interviews
  • Learn about military family benefits and more!

Dress for success & bring plenty of resumes!

VETERANS AND TRANSITIONING SERVICE MEMBERS ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND

AGENDA

10 AM Check-in begins

11 AM Doors open/ Opening remarks

1:00 PM Event concludes

FREE ADMISSION: Open to ALL branches of service active duty, reservists, veterans, family members and DoD employees.

Source: recruitmilitary.com

 

Ft. Bragg Has Job Fair For Veterans And Their Spouses was originally published on thelightnc.com

