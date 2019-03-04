Pastor Keith Battle Talks New Book “Side Chickology”

Entertainment News
| 03.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Over the last few years it’s seems to become more popular to be the side chick instead of being a wife. Well a local pastor believes that through his own infidelity mistakes and lessons through his ministry he has the answers to the thoughts and lifestyle of a side chick.

Just Married - Holding Hands

Source: Justin Horrocks / Getty

Pastor of Zion Church Landover— Keith Battle’s new book “Side Chickology”: Why women and men cheat. Understanding, avoiding, and recovering from infidelity. If you want the real breakdown on saving your relationship or marriage watch the video above with Quick Silva and Pastor Battle.

Pastor Keith Battle Talks New Book “Side Chickology” was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vitamin Of The Day: Start Holding Yourself Accountable
 1 hour ago
03.05.19
Muslim Model Leah Vernon Is Body Positive Without…
 2 hours ago
03.05.19
Bust Or Breakthrough? Vans Shoe Challenge Has People…
 3 hours ago
03.05.19
Pastor Keith Battle Talks New Book “Side Chickology”
 16 hours ago
03.05.19
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another…
 21 hours ago
03.04.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
 2 days ago
03.03.19
#FanFiction: This Story Imagines What It Was Like…
 2 days ago
03.04.19
Khloé Kardashian Has Twitter Flabbergasted ; A Congressional…
 4 days ago
03.03.19
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down…
 4 days ago
03.03.19
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close