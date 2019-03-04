A 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night. Lee County Sherri’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide. According to deputies, a family member found the body of Norma Smith Brown in her home. Anyone that has information on this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531 or tip line 919-718-4477. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

80-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Her Sanford Home was originally published on thelightnc.com

