80-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Her Sanford Home

A 80-year-old woman was found dead in her Sanford home Sunday night. Lee County Sherri’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.  According to deputies, a family member found the body of Norma Smith Brown in her home.  Anyone that has information on this case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 919-775-5531 or tip line 919-718-4477. Read more of the story in the link below.

