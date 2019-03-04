CLOSE
Seaga Gillard Sentenced To Death For Raleigh Double Murder

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

The death penalty  was recommended for Seaga Gillard by a Wake County jury. Gillard was convicted February 20 of capital murder in the December 2016 killings of April Holland and Dwayne Garvey. Gillard is the first person to receive a death sentence in Wake County in more than a decade.

Gillard was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for the December 2, 2016 shootings of Holland and Garvey. According to a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner, Holland was close to 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed. To read more of the story click on the link below.

