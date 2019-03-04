The death penalty was recommended for Seaga Gillard by a Wake County jury. Gillard was convicted February 20 of capital murder in the December 2016 killings of April Holland and Dwayne Garvey. Gillard is the first person to receive a death sentence in Wake County in more than a decade.

Gillard was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for the December 2, 2016 shootings of Holland and Garvey. According to a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner, Holland was close to 12 weeks pregnant when she was killed. To read more of the story click on the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Seaga Gillard Sentenced To Death For Raleigh Double Murder was originally published on thelightnc.com

