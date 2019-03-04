CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played Myself”

Diddy

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty

If there’s one love Diddy isn’t going to get over, it’s that of Kim Porter.

The mogul posted a photo of the two in embrace on Sunday with a simple caption that read, “SMH.”

View this post on Instagram

💔 SMH

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

But, as Instagram users do, some flooded the comments of the photo to wish Puff well during his tough time. Others jumped in to chastise Diddy for not marrying the mother of three of his children. And Diddy being a smart man, he can even recognize some of his faults. Even he had to respond to a comment saying, “I know. Played myself.” Porter passed away suddenly last November.

Stay strong, Puff! Love’s got you.

