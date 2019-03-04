Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good Samaritan

0 reads
Leave a comment

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baby taken in Baltimore carjacking found hours later outside house

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police have arrested the husband and stepdaughter of the Good Samaritan who was killed back in December 2018.

Acting Commissioner Michael Harrison told Fox Baltimore Sunday the pair staged Jacquelyn Smith’s death and are now facing 1st degree murder charges.

Smith was allegedly killed back on December 1st, 2018 on Valley Street after pulling over to give money to a panhandler. After she gave money to the woman, a man reportedly stabbed her. Police say there was no panhandler and Smith’s husband, Keith Smith and his daughter Valeria Smith were in the car with her at the time.

The pair were caught in Texas, near the Mexican border. Authorities believe they were trying to flee the country. They are in police custody awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

Mayor Catherine Pugh who was present at the weekend news conference, alongside the City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, issued a statement: “Like everyone in our city, state and across this nation, we mourned the senseless killing of Jacquelyn Smith. To now learn that family members staged this brutal killing is beyond belief and represents a double tragedy.”

Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good Samaritan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good…
 3 hours ago
03.03.19
‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
 7 hours ago
03.03.19
Khloé Kardashian Has Twitter Flabbergasted ; A Congressional…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down…
 2 days ago
03.03.19
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 3 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 3 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 4 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 4 days ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 4 days ago
02.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close