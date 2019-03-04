CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That Our Grandmothers Couldn’t

2 reads
Leave a comment
Black Women

Source: John White/ Smith Collection / Getty

We should be celebrating the power and prestigiousness of women every minute of everyday. I mean, they did give birth to us. We all got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.

But for some reason, we wait for commemorated days like Mother’s Day to honor the special ladies in our lives.  Women’s History Month is one of those observed months when we’re supposed to acknowledge all the ways women are great.  Women have always been strong and capable of any and everything — but we weren’t always allowed to show and prove it.

We’re afforded a lot of privileges today that even our grandmothers weren’t allowed to do, and that was only 40-50 years ago.  Hit the flip to see check out all the things we as millenials get to do that our grandmother’s didn’t have the liberty to.

Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That Our Grandmothers Couldn’t was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
AOL Build Speaker Series - Tamron Hall, 'Guns on Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates'
Tamron Hall Makes A Big Announcement…And Then Another…
 50 mins ago
03.04.19
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Divine Fem-list: 13 Powerful Songs To Have You…
 5 hours ago
03.04.19
Police: Husband, Stepdaughter Responsible for Death of Good…
 19 hours ago
03.03.19
‘The Voice’ Singer Janice Freeman Dead At 33
 23 hours ago
03.03.19
#FanFiction: This Story Imagines What It Was Like…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Khloé Kardashian Has Twitter Flabbergasted ; A Congressional…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
#RedTableTalk: Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down…
 3 days ago
03.03.19
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 3 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 5 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 5 days ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close