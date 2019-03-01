Local
HomeLocal

List Of Free Weekend Events From The Community Calendar

1 reads
Leave a comment
FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Fisher Memorial 135th Church Anniversary
Event Date:  03/03/2019
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fisher Memorial United Holy Church
Address Line 1:  420 E. Piedmont Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  A Celebration of God’s Faithfulness

Fisher Memorial United Holy Church 135th Anniversary

Pastor James Blake
Event Contact:  Odessa Shaw
Event Contact Number:  919-682-7416
Event Contact Email:  fmuhc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  FMUHC.org

 

 

  Open House Job Fair
Event Date:  03/02/2019
Event Time:  9:00am to 1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Camp Butner on the National Guard Training Facility
Address Line 1:  539 Roberts Chapel Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Stem, NC 27581
Event Description:  NC Department of Public Safety is hosting a job event you won’t want to miss! We have different job opportunities that are statewide and would love for qualified candidates to be a part of our agency. We will have computers for job seekers to apply on site and NCDPS professionals on site to provide more information on open opportunities. We will also have tours for on the job experience.
Event Contact:  Joy Daniels
Event Contact Number:  984-212-0454
Event Contact Email:  joy.daniels@ncdps.gov
Event Web Site:  https://www.ncdps.gov/careers/

 

 

Quartet Night
Event Date:  03/02/2019
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center
Address Line 1:  517 Mt. Gilead Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  Quartet Birthday Celebration for Pastor Larry Hilton featuring: The New Soul Stirrers of Chicago, The Sensational Friendly Five of Bunnlevel, JPC (Formerly Jeff Patterson & Company), Larry Chason, Lemanuel Boykin and Company, The New Pilgrims of Joy and Forgiven Favor
Event Contact:  Sheila A McLaughlin
Event Contact Number:  9105276802
Event Contact Email:  sheilaaka@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

 

  Annual St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5K Run
Event Date:  03/02/2019
Event Time:  9:00 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  McDougle Middle School
Address Line 1:  900 Old Fayetteville Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill NC 27516
Event Description:  The Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019 starting at 9:00 a.m. The event features electronic timing by Cardinal Track Services, an awards ceremony with prizes for winners, the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be awarded a $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. Early bird before February 1, 2019 – Individual registration is $20, and Family Registration is $40. After that date registration fees will be $25 (individual) or $45 (family depending on the number of children).

To register online go to https://runsignup.com/SaintPaulVillageCommunityWalk5KRun.

 

 

 

 

  Grace to Worship CD Concert Release
Event Date:  March 2, 2019
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kiingdom Impact Global Ministries
Address Line 1:  2503 Murchison Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Worship Concert for newly release CD by Pastor Michael C. McGill and Grace Place Christian Church.
Event Contact:  Theresa McGill
Event Contact Number:  (910) 826-9859
Event Contact Email:  admin@graceplacecc.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.graceplacecc.org

 

 

Spring MarketplaceEvent

Date: 03/02/2019Event

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: McMannen United Methodist

ChurchAddress Line 1: 4102 NEAL RDCity, State, Zip: Durham

Event Description:

McMannen UMC is holding their annual Spring Marketplace with vendors, crafters, artists, small business owners. Our vendors have something for everyone!

We also have a BBQ lunch fundraiser with pre-sold tickets. Tickets are $10 for BBQ, boiled potatoes, slaw, and hush puppies. Call the church office at 919-383-1263 for tickets.

Event Contact: Anggie Thompson

Event Contact Number: 9193831263

Event Contact Email: anggiet@mcmannenumc.org

Event Web Site: mcmannenumc.org

 

 

 

  Miracle Temple 42nd Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  3/02/2019
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple
Address Line 1:  1495 Bingham Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, North Carolina 28304
Event Description:  We will be celebrating our Pastor 42nd Pastoral event nightly at 7:30 p.m. Sunday service time will be 11:30 a.m.

Please plan to join us.
Event Contact:  Miracle Temple Church
Event Contact Number:  910) 483-1037
Event Contact Email:  miracletemplehdcog@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  miracletemplehdcogi.org

 

 

List Of Free Weekend Events From The Community Calendar was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 7 hours ago
03.01.19
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born…
 8 hours ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 19 hours ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 3 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close