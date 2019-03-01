Radio One Exclusive
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At 80

Taylor Played The Role Of "Rollo Lawson" On "Sanford And Son" From 1972 to 1977

Sanford and Son

Source: NBC / Getty

Nathaniel Taylor, best known for his role as “Rollo Lawson,” from the 70’s television show “Sanford and Son” has passed away.

Taylor played the role of “Rollo,” friend of Lamont Sanford (played by Demond Wilson) on the classic Redd Foxx show from 1972 to 1977.  Taylor’s death was confirmed by promoter and family friend, Alonzo Williams.

“Today black Hollywood lost a 70s legend Nathaniel Taylor better known as “Rolo” of the hit show Sanford and son past Feb 27th at UCLA medical center of complications from a recent heart attack. Taylors character on Sanford and was the lovable, funny but questionable friend of Lamont the co-star of the show. Services are yet to be announced.”

After the end of Sanford and Son, Taylor returned to the famous character in the short-lived spin-off “Sanford” in 1980-1981. He also played Ike, Rerun’s uncle, on two episodes of “What’s Happening!!.”

Film roles include “Trouble Man” (1972) “As Above, So Below” (1973) and “The Hunter” (1980).

Taylor was 80 years old.

Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At 80 was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

