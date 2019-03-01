Entertainment News
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming Biopic

This is pretty major. Tyrese has signed on to play Teddy Pendergrass in an upcoming biopic for Warner Bros. The film company has acquired the life rights to the late singer who passed away from cancer in 2010.

“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play,” Gibson said. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”

Pendergrass made headway back in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes, becoming a massive success as a solo artist with five consecutive platinum albums and classic  songs such as “Turn Off The Lights” and “My Latest Greatest Inspiration”. He suffered a spinal cord injury in a 1982 car accident that left him paralyzed but he learned how to sign again and returned to performing in 1985, continuing his solo career until he retired in 2007.

Gibson will produce along with Lee Daniels. Pendergrass’ widow, Joan, will serve as an executive producer. Gibson has spent time between acting and singing since he broke through in the late ’90s with his hit “Sweet Lady,”. He’s been nominated for 6 Grammy awards and has been a fixture in the Fast & Furious movie series, starring in six movies.

