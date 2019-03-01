Radio One Exclusive
Stream Solange's 'When I Get Home' Album [NEW MUSIC]

Solange Knowles

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

Three years after setting the world ablaze with A Seat At The TableSolange returns with a brand new album, When I Get Home. A full-on ode to Houston, the album features tracks like “Stay Flo,” “S McGregor (interlude),” “Binz,” “Beltway,” “Exit Scott” and more. Per the album’s credits, guest vocals are provided by Tyler, the Creator (“Time (is),” “Down With the Clique”), Cassie (“Way to the Show”) and The-Dream (“Binz”) and a guest verse from Playboi Carti (“Almeda”).

Solange’s been teasing the album all week, first popping up on Black Planet (!) with a sparkling new layout and then dropping the tracklist, a poem and plenty of fire photos. Fans knew she would release the album at some unexpected moment and here it comes, two years after Solo won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”.

Stream When I Get Home below. For those in the H, Solo is having Album Experience pop ups across the city! You have to RSVP at whenigethome.solangemusic.com and it is FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.

Peep the locations below:

When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” Dates

When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Vita Mutari Salon

Sunday, March 3

Vita Mutari Salon

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ St John’s Church

Sunday, March 3

St John’s Church

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Unity Bank

Sunday, March 3

Unity National Bank – Blodgett

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Texan Tire & Wheel

Sunday, March 3

Texan Tire & Wheel

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Ensemble Theater

Sunday, March 3

Ensemble Theater

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ SHAPE Community Center

Sunday, March 3

SHAPE Community Center

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Project Row Houses

Sunday, March 3

Project Row Houses

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Emancipation Gym

Sunday, March 3

Emancipation Gym

Houston, TX

“When I Get Home, A Special Album Experience” @ Houston Museum of African American Culture

Sunday, March 3

Houston Museum-African American Culture

Houston, TX

Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

