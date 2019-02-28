TJMS
HomeTJMS

School Band Director Accused Of Having Sex With Student

0 reads
Leave a comment

An Atlanta teacher is out of a job and behind bars, accused of repeatedly having sex with a female student, authorities said Wednesday.

According to WSBTV, 35-year-old Jovan Burton, a former band director at the Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and B.E.S.T. Academy in northwest Atlanta, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault by a teacher.

The student told reportedly told authorities she and the teacher had sex about six times over at least a month, including several locations on campus and in the man’s car, WSBTV reports.

Burton is married with two young daughters, according to the news station.

Cellphone video shot by a student at the school showed Burton getting arrested by Atlanta Public Schools police.

According to reports Burton resigned from his position Monday amid the school system’s investigation.

“Atlanta Public Schools take seriously any instances of employee misconduct, and we will remain vigilant in our efforts to make sure all of our campuses are safe and secure for our students, staff and visitors,” a district statement said.

The student’s has not been released.

While the age of consent in Georgia is 16, it is against the law for a teacher, principal or administrator to have sexual relations with students in their charge.

Burton was denied bond at a court hearing Tuesday, according to reports. His next appearance is scheduled for March 12.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

School Band Director Accused Of Having Sex With Student was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close