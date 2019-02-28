Oscar Robertson, the “Big O,” was an unstoppable offensive player over the course of his career and it all began right here in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In high school, he made history as he led Crispus Attucks High School to consecutive basketball state titles in 1955 and 1956, making them the first all-black champion in state history.

He later went onto University of Cincinnati, where he led his team to two final four appearances, while also leading the nation in scoring for three years, and was named college player of the year.

In 1960, he was drafted by the Cincinnati Royals. During the 1961-1962 season, he became the first player in league history to average double digits in points, rebounds, and assists. Robertson later went on to win an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971, giving the Bucks their only NBA title to date.

During his 14-year NBA career with the Cincinnati Royals and the Milwaukee Bucks, Robertson became the top-scoring guard of all time, amassing 26,710 points, which ranks 12th in NBA history. Plus, if that’s not enough he was also 12-time All-Star, 11-time member of the All-NBA Team, and one-time winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP award.

Still today he is considered to be one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, not only because of his play but because throughout his playing career, especially during high school and college, he was plagued by racism and still found a way to preserve and succeed.

The Legacy Of Oscar Robertson Began At Crispus Attucks was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: