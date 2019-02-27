Lynne Patton, Who Once Called April Ryan Miss Piggy, Further Debased Herself At Cohen’s Testimony

Today Michael Cohen testified before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to detail his ten-relationship with Donald Trump. He detailed a story of corruption, greed and — what we already know — racism. In a bizarre move, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows pulled out Lynne Patton, who is reportedly Eric Trump‘s former party planner, to prove 45 could not be racist.

See Also: While The Government Is Shut Down, Ben Carson’s Incompetence Threatens Poor Families’ Housing

Meadows babbled,“Lynne Patton says she would not work for a man who is racist… She disagrees with you. She says as a daughter of a man born in Birmingham, Alabama, that there is no way that she would work for an individual who was a racist.” Meadows, who somehow believes Patton represents all African Americans, asked, “How do you reconcile the two of those?”

As Patton silently stood behind Meadows, willingly debasing herself even more than she already has being part of the Trump administration, Cohen said, “Ask Ms. Patton how many Black people are executives at the Trump Organization? The answer is zero.”

Watch below:

OMG — @RepMarkMeadows displays a black Trump admin official, Lynne Patton, to push back on Cohen's claim that Trump is racist. "Ask Ms Patton how many black people are executives at the Trump Organization? The answer is zero," Cohen says. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UV915dYEbV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2019

During Cohen’s opening remarks he said about Trump, “He is a racist. The country has seen Mr. Trump court white supremacists and bigots. You have heard him call poorer countries ‘shitholes.’ In private, he is even worse. He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was President of the United States.”

He continued, “While we were once driving through a struggling neighborhood in Chicago, he commented that only Black people could live that way. And, he told me that Black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid.”

Patton clearly doesn’t care. In January of last year, she attacked another Black woman, April Ryan, calling her Miss Piggy:

A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton https://t.co/Z2fx2O5PWo—

Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018

Earlier this month, Lynne Patton, who works at HUD even though she has no experience in public housing just like Ben Carson, announced that she will live in four different public housing properties for one week each as a guest of four families, the New York Daily News reported. She already hasn’t gotten a good response.

“Who the hell is Lynne Patton? Anything from Trump I don’t trust. I don’t think she wants to help,” said Carline Campbell, a 20-year resident of the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, where Patton was expected to stay first, according to the New York Daily News.

HUD employees were confused by Patton’s appearance. The Washington Post reports, “Lynne Patton’s appearance during the hearing confused HUD employees, who were expecting her to show up to work Wednesday.”

"Lynne Patton’s appearance during the hearing confused HUD employees, who were expecting her to show up to work Wednesday." @TracyJan has been texting during the hearing with Patton, who has no housing experience and is paid $160,000 a year https://t.co/fGTvj41ZKm — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) February 27, 2019

Patton needs to go back to party planning.

SEE ALSO:

Did Trump Use The N-Word On Secretly Recorded Tapes?

Sean Hannity Has Secret Connection To Trump Lawyer

Lynne Patton, Who Once Called April Ryan Miss Piggy, Further Debased Herself At Cohen’s Testimony was originally published on newsone.com