Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning

Entertainment News
| 02.27.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The day on the Quick Silva Show… The Vitamin was a warming to all parents about the momo challenge. The MoMo challenge where a creepy looking meme figure pops up on child friendly content and instructs children to self harm themselves or commit suicide. The viewer is prompted to reach out to Momo via What’s Up and once signing on the messaging app, they have exchanges where Momo asks them to do a set off challenges that can hurt and or kill to person who participates. Quick Silva pleaded for parents to be cautious and watch out for what their children watch online. If you want to see the full message, watch the full video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 11 hours ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 18 hours ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 20 hours ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close