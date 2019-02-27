Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Oprah To Interview Michael Jackson’s Accusers On HBO & OWN Network

1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse.

According to reports, the one-hour special Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air immediately after the HBO presentation of Dan Reed’s two hour film Leaving Neverland.

RELATED: Jackson Family Speaks on “Leaving Neverland” [VIDEO]

In HBO’s description it says Leaving Neverland, “explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James “Jimmy” Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. They and their families were invited into his wondrous world, entranced by the singer’s fairy-tale existence as his career reached its peak. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 40, and Robson, now 36, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland presents their accounts of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own.”

Oprah’s special was reportedly taped before an audience of survivors of sexual abuse and others whose lives have been impacted by it and Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed will also partake in the special as well.

Leaving Neverland’s part one debuts Sunday, March 3rd, followed by the second part the following night, Monday, March 4th on HBO. Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air at 10 p.m. on March 4th on HBO and OWN immediately following the second and final part of the two-night Leaving Neverland.

The Latest:

Oprah To Interview Michael Jackson’s Accusers On HBO & OWN Network was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 11 hours ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 18 hours ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 20 hours ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close