Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less Tragic When It Hit Netflix UK…And Fans Are Pissed

Spoilers ahead...

1 reads
Leave a comment
2005 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Source: KMazur / Getty

Uh oh, they done did it now.

Fans of The Notebook are vexed with Netflix UK after the online streaming service changed the ending of the classic romance-drama. Starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, viewers followed the story of a poor young man and rich girl as they fell in love but eventually got separated due to differences in social standing. In the original version, Gosling and McAdams’ characters, Noah and Allie die in bed together—but when it became available for streaming on Netflix UK, the final scenes were noticeably different. In Netflix UK’s version, Noah and Allie are very much alive while lying down in bed…and then the film cuts to a scene of birds flying over a lake.

Heartbroken Twitter felt all kinds of ways—most fans seemed annoyed, while others defended the ending, saying it was much more similar to the actual ending in Nicholas Spark’s novel. Hit the flip to see what folks had to say, but first Netflix has since responded to all the backlash, saying that 1). They didn’t edit the film; 2). The alternate version already existed and was given to them; 3). They are getting to the bottom of it and hilariously, 4). “Apparently some films have more than one ending?!”

Ha.

The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less Tragic When It Hit Netflix UK…And Fans Are Pissed was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 11 hours ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 16 hours ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 18 hours ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 20 hours ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close