Today Melissa talked “teeth”… it’s National Children’s Dental Health Month and dentist Dr. Dinah Vice of Sunrise Dental was my guest.
- How important are children’s first teeth?
- What age should they start going to the dentist?
- How can mom’s dental health effect the kids?
- How important is fluoride for babies teeth?
- And more…..
Working Mom Wednesday’s presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina – offering a variety of plans for you and your family, serving NC for over 85 years.
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” With Melissa Wade was originally published on thelightnc.com
