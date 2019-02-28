Fayetteville Officer Rescues Women From House Fire

In the Fayetteville, North Carolina; the house fire took place on Monday around 3:30 close to the intersection of Slater Avenue and Bullock Street.

Officer Evans , was the first to arrive on the scene, where he found the woman in the doorway of the home. He is being praised for his immediate heroic action.

The lady of the home was unresponsive when he carried her to safety. She is fortunately in process of full recovery at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

There is no report as of now, the cause of the house fire.

