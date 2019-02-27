CLOSE
TJMS
Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

(Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police want to know what happened in the hours before a woman’s body was found Tuesday morning on a busy road.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kimberly Whitlock was last seen Monday night around 11 p.m. Six hours later, her body was found outside of condo development on Auburn Avenue.

Police are reportedly investigating her death as a homicide.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that she may have been with a light skin black male, late 40s to early 50s,” police said in a notice posted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Answers Sought After Woman Found Dead

