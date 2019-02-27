CLOSE
Woman Left Baby In Rain While She Tried To Cash Forged Check

(Spalding County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia woman is accused of leaving her baby outside in the rain while she tried to cash a fraudulent check.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, 21-year-old Meshon-Shontey Sands was arrested Friday after running from Sky Check Cashing, where she and 18-year-old Tionna Pugh, allegedly tried to cash a fake check.

According to reports Sands was being taken into custody, she said two men took her 7-month-old.

She told officials that she left the baby in a vehicle with the men who sped off with the child as she ran from the store. Sands and Pugh said they didn’t know the identity of either man, according to the release.

However, a hotel clerk at a nearby Comfort Inn and Suites called police after finding the baby abandoned behind the hotel, police said. The child was found strapped into a car seat while sitting in the rain.

Emergency officials checked the baby for injuries and health concerns before the baby was turned over to the Division of Family and Children Services, according to the release.

Sands was reportedly charged with second-degree forgery, cruelty to children, reckless conduct and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. The charges Pugh faces were not reported.

