Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In The Same Neighborhood

Two attempted child abductions were reported in a single neighborhood Saturday, Channel 2 Action News reports.

The children’s parents told police that a man with a grey beard and woman who is missing teeth attempted to grab their kids at a gas station, according police.

According to reports, the first incident involved Joshua Thomas’ son and his friends, who are 9 to 10 years old. Thomas said the children were hanging out at the gas station when the man and woman in a green Honda Civic approached them.

“He was trying to give him money,” Thomas said. “If they took the money, (the suspects) tried to get them in the car.”

When offers of drugs and money didn’t work, the woman allegedly tried to grab one of the kids, but the children ran away. Thomas and his wife called police when his son told him what happened.

“I’m a father,” Thomas said. “I have 10 children and a granddaughter, so it’s scary when you got someone in your neighborhood trying to get your kids.”

The news station mentions the same suspects attempted to grab another child in the same neighborhood except they were in a different colored car this time.

 An investigation is ongoing.

Multiple Attempted Child Abductions In One Day In The Same Neighborhood was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

