Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Pharrell Williams Brings 3-Day Music Festival To Virginia Beach

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival - Day 2

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Virginia Beach is moving forward with plans for a music festival during College Beach Weekend in April.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Music mogul Pharrell Williams originally introduced the idea in October of 2018. The vision is that the festival will be a multicultural event merging music, art, fashion and food. It is to feature around 25 national acts.

According to The Virginian Pilot, Pharrell anticipates that the 3-day event will become an annual celebration like more established music events around the country.

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the past few years, Virginia Beach has been the premier location for college co-eds looking to unwind before exams. The weekend is known to draw more than 30,000 people. Unfortunately, without organized city-sanctioned events, the oceanfront destination has become a site for occasional violence.

RELATED: Pharrell Williams Threatens To Sue Trump For Playing ‘Happy’ At His Rallies

City officials are hopeful that the festival will boost the resort area while discouraging violence and destruction.

The official lineup is said to be announced next week when tickets go on sale.

RELATED: Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Continue reading Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Latest…

Pharrell Williams Brings 3-Day Music Festival To Virginia Beach was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 3 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 3 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 3 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close