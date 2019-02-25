CLOSE
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars

While everyone was focused on the actual Oscars award show, there was plenty happening on the red carpet, backstage and behind the scenes.

MUST SEE: Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars

For instance, when Ashley Graham asked Jason Mamoa to do the “Haka” (a ceremonial dance or challenge in Māori culture done in the film Aquaman). Lisa Bonet wasn’t having it and shut it down real quick.

1. Lisa Bonet Wasn’t Having It On The Red Carpet

2. Ice Cube Congratulated Regina King On Her Oscar Win

3. Billy Porter Arrives To The Red Carpet Via Golf Cart

4. Angela Basset Waving To Her Haters

View this post on Instagram

Here we come! #oscars #prettyinpink

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett) on

5. The Fine Folks From Wakanda Took A Pic With Rep John Lewis

6. The Black Reporters At The Oscars

7. Spike Lee’s Gold Nikes

View this post on Instagram

BOOMSHACKSLACKA

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

8. Donald Trump Felt A Way About Spike Lee’s Acceptance Speech

9. Chris Evans Helped Regina King To The Stage

10. Hannah Beacher Tearing Up As Her Oscar Is Engraved

Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

