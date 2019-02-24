CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Kyron Hinton Dies At WakeMed He was The Raleigh Man Beaten By Police In 2018

2 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

According to an advocate of Kyron Hinton he has died of an apparent drug overdose. Hinton was  the Raleigh man who was at the center of an excessive force investigation. Hinton said that  the officers use excessive force during their encounter with him. Two state troopers and a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy were charged in the case. It was reported by a advocate for Hinton that he passed away Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

According to Raleigh police, officers responded to a Code Blue right before 7 p.m. and EMS performed CPS on Hinton. Authorities said Hinton was taken to WakeMed and was declared deceased. Police said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Kyron Hinton Dies At WakeMed He was The Raleigh Man Beaten By Police In 2018 was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 21 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close