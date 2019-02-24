CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

2 Durham Police Officers Charged With DWI

6 reads
Leave a comment
Durham Police car

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smith

According to authorities two Durham Police Department officers have been charged with DWI. According to a news release both officers were off duty at the time. The release says investigator Kelly Stewart was arrested on Thursday in Person County and Corp. Paul Clark was arrested for DWI on Friday in Orange County. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

2 Durham Police Officers Charged With DWI was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 21 hours ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 4 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close