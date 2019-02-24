2 Durham Police Officers Charged With DWI

According to authorities two Durham Police Department officers have been charged with DWI. According to a news release both officers were off duty at the time. The release says investigator Kelly Stewart was arrested on Thursday in Person County and Corp. Paul Clark was arrested for DWI on Friday in Orange County. Both incidents remain under investigation.

