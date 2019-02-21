CLOSE
Honoring Our History Through Music

2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Both Johnny Gill and John Legend are honoring our history through their music. Johnny Gill has released a new song and video honoring women, mainly black women. The song is called, “Soul of a Woman.” You’ll see Maxie Waters, Oprah, Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monét, Kerry Washington and many more.

John Legend’s new song, ‘Preach’ talks about police brutality, immigration, and much more. A very powerful piece by Legend. Don’t be surprised if this gets nominated next year for a Grammy.

Legend is also raising money for FREEAMERICA. The organization exists to amplify the voices of individuals impacted by the criminal justice system and those who are working to change it. By challenging stereotypes, breaking down barriers, and uplifting solutions, we are helping to end mass incarceration and invest in just, equitable, and thriving communities across the United States. Donation are being collected by SOCIAL IMPACT FUND and YouTube covers all transaction fees. Nice! He’ll be raising money for the rest of the year. Very nice!

