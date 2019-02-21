According to police a Durham police car was hit by a train Thursday morning after an officer parked his cruiser on the railroad tracks while searching for suspects in a breaking and entering case. Around 4:15 a.m. officers were responding to a storage company burglar alarm at the 4400 block of Hillsborough Road.

Once the police arrived they noticed that several storage units had been opened and saw three suspects running from the building. The officer parked his cruiser on the tracks and chased one of the suspects. A Norfolk Southern train slammed into the car and pushed it about 60 yards off the tracks and into the woods. No one was injured. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Train Slams Durham Police Car Parked On Tracks was originally published on thelightnc.com

