Loving Her Legacy: Morgan Parker

This young writer, Morgan Parker is the winner of a Pushcart Prize; which honors the best “poetry, short fiction, essays or literary whatnot”.

She has accomplished a large number of poems like, Magical Negro #89: Michael Jackson in Blackface, 13 Ways of Looking at a Black Girl , Beyoncé on the Line for Gaga , and many more.

Parker’s book, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé , was listed in Oprah Magazine‘s “Ten Best Books of 2017”.

Morgan Parker MAGICAL NEGRO and OTHER PEOPLE’S COMFORT KEEPS ME UP AT NIGHT are other books that she’s written.

“I am a dreamer with empty hands and I like the chill.” ― Morgan Parker, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyonce https://twitter.com/morganapple/status/882287039386746880

