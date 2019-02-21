Stacey Dash Reportedly Owes Thousands In Back Taxes

Remember when Stacey Dash was thinking about running for political office? Well, she probably decided not to because her tax issues would have been a campaign nightmare!

According to a sister-state judgment obtained by The Blast, Dash owes $13,237.64 in back taxes stemming from a New York judgment back in 2016.

The total amount due to the New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance was only $10,507 when it was first issued, but has increased due to accrued interest.

Dash, who is a regular Fox News contributor, announced her intention to run for a Congressional seat in California during the 2018 midterms, but later pulled out of the race.

The Blast reached out to reps for Dash for comment.

