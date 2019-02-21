Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee Citing Better Relationship With His Family

The representatives for Prince’s estate are possibly making history; they’re asking for less money to do their jobs. According to reports, one reason why is because they are getting along with his family.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Comerica Bank & Trust filed a petition and proposed order regarding their fees and costs for the upcoming year. Comerica states that they are “willing to reduce its provisional fee rate from $125,000 to $110,000 per month.”

They are reportedly willing to lower their fee due to:

They claim they can now work “more effectively and efficiently” within the estate. Over the past two years, they’ve acquired considerable knowledge about the needs of the estate and Prince’s heirs. A decrease in litigation filed by the heirs in recent months.

The estate team also claims they have gotten better with the “individual personalities and preferences in communications with the Heirs.”

They are asking a judge to sign off on their request, which would run through January 31, 2020.

A judge has yet to rule.

Remembering Prince Through the Years 15 photos Launch gallery Remembering Prince Through the Years 1. Prince 1 of 15 2. Prince 2 of 15 3. Fact: Prince was nicknamed "Skipper" as a kid. 3 of 15 4. Prince rocking out on ABC's Good Morning America in June of 2006. (PR Photos) 4 of 15 5. Fact: Prince was reportedly able to play 27 instruments 5 of 15 6. Prince at the 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, CA. (PR Photos) 6 of 15 7. Prince at The Bourne Ultimatum UK Premiere in Leicester Square in 2007. (PR Photos) 7 of 15 8. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos) 8 of 15 9. Prince performs in Chicago in 2011. 9 of 15 10. Prince performs at London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 in Eaton Square in London. (PR Photos) 10 of 15 11. Prince at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards on March 4, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo) 11 of 15 12. Wax Figure of Prince Unveiled at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York on January 16, 2009. (PR Photos) 12 of 15 13. Prince was awarded with an "Icon Award" at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. (AP) 13 of 15 14. Fact: Prince played electric guitar on Madonna's "Like A Prayer." (Retna) 14 of 15 15. Prince 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Prince Through the Years Remembering Prince Through the Years The legendary Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, was born on June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Prince Estate Team Offers To Lower Their Fee Citing Better Relationship With His Family was originally published on blackamericaweb.com