Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror Plot On Democratic Politicians, Journalists

A Coast Guard lieutenant arrested last Friday on gun and drug charges allegedly wanted to conduct a terror plot on news networks and select Democrats, authorities say.

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, is alleged to be a white supremacist who had a hit list that included prominent politicians such as Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and several journalists from CNN and MSNBC.

The hit list also included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas — as well as CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Joe Scarborough.

LT. Christopher Hasson wrote a draft letter to a well known American neo nazi advocating for a white state. pic.twitter.com/WhUlcnBFJQ — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 20, 2019

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” prosecutors wrote.

In a draft email acquired by prosecutors, Hasson allegedly wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth” and in another email, apparently written to an American neo-Nazi leader, Hasson allegedly wrote, “We need a white homeland as Europe seems lost.”

He’s set to appear in US District Court for the District of Maryland for a hearing on Thursday.

