CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror Plot On Democratic Politicians, Journalists

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Coast Guard lieutenant arrested last Friday on gun and drug charges allegedly wanted to conduct a terror plot on news networks and select Democrats, authorities say.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Christopher Paul Hasson, 49, is alleged to be a white supremacist who had a hit list that included prominent politicians such as Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and several journalists from CNN and MSNBC.

The hit list also included  Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas — as well as CNN journalists Don Lemon, Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Ari Melber and Joe Scarborough.

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” prosecutors wrote.

In a draft email acquired by prosecutors, Hasson allegedly wrote, “I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth” and in another email, apparently written to an American neo-Nazi leader, Hasson allegedly wrote, “We need a white homeland as Europe seems lost.”
He’s set to appear in US District Court for the District of Maryland for a hearing on Thursday.

Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror Plot On Democratic Politicians, Journalists was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 6 hours ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 6 hours ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 8 hours ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 9 hours ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
7 items
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 1 day ago
02.20.19
25 items
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 2 days ago
02.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close