CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Remains Found Of Florida Teen Who May Have Witnessed 2017 Murder

0 reads
Leave a comment

(Sarasota PD Via NBC)

The skeletal remains of a Florida teenager who vanished after possibly witnessing a murder that happened in 2017 were found over the weekend in a rural area, NBC Reports.

Jabez Spann was 14 when he went missing from Sarasota, Florida on Sept. 4, 2017. An FBI missing person poster said the teenager may have been the witness to a crime and was last seen at a vigil for the victim.

According to reports, back in November 2017 detectives from the Sarasota Police Department said they were looking into whether Spann’s disappearance was connected to the August 2017 death of Travis Combs.

When asked Tuesday about the possible connection between Spann and Combs’ deaths, Sarasota deputy chief Pat Robinson said he was “not going to speculate.”

Dental records confirmed the remains found by a worker on Saturday in Manatee County, which is about 23 miles north of Sarasota, belong to Spann, Robinson said at a news conference Tuesday.

“It’s unknown how long those skeletal remains were at the location or if they were transported there from somewhere else,” he said.

Police are currently investigating if the teenager died from natural causes or was killed.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Remains Found Of Florida Teen Who May Have Witnessed 2017 Murder was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 8 hours ago
02.20.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 24 hours ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 1 day ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 1 day ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Working On Two Albums; Plays…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 2 days ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 4 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close