CLOSE
Represent Change
HomeRepresent Change

Loving Her Legacy: Harryette Mullen

3 reads
Leave a comment

Harryette Mullen was born in Florence, Alabama on July 1, 1953.

During Mullen’s time growing up in Texas; her love for writing began. “I’ve loved to write from childhood. I wrote to entertain my family, my friends, and myself,” she said in an interview.

Before she graduated from school, Harryette published her first book, Tree Tall Woman. 

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

With her book, Sleeping with the Dictionary, book , it her a well deserved nomination for a National Book Award.

Harryette says, Sleeping with the Dictionary is one of her favorites , because she loved creating the new style of poetry.

“I regret to say I’m

unable to reply to your unexpressed desires.”

― Harryette Mullen 

BHM , Harryette Mullen

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 2 hours ago
02.20.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 18 hours ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 22 hours ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 24 hours ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 24 hours ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Working On Two Albums; Plays…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 2 days ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 4 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close