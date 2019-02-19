CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
The Gay Tupac Gets Kicked Off Empire, Sort Of

Jussie Smollett

The Empire star, Jussie Smollett after falsely accusing MAGA Trump supporters for of beating him and throwing bleach on him. Now, the “Gay Tupac” has to fight to stay on the set of Empire.

His schedule was packed this week of shooting scenes, but now according to TMZ , “Jussie’s working Friday and possibly Thursday, and he won’t be rehearsing.”

Jussie is has become the 2019, Tawana Brawley. Brawley accused four white men of raping her in 1987. She was 15, when she was found after her alleged rape and the case received national attention. Much like Smollett , Brawley’s case went to a Grand Jury came to the conclusion that there was no evidence to support her case.

Smollett allegedly paid two Nigerian mean to beat him up at 2am in Chicago , at negative forty-five degree weather.

The actor, hasn’t officially been officially kicked off of Empire, but it’s looking like his co-stars don’t want to see him.

The Gay Tupac Gets Kicked Off Empire, Sort Of was originally published on hiphopnc.com

