‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records

Aquaman premiere in Sydney

Source: WENN.com / WENN

No matter what you thought about ‘Aquaman’, it is breaking records and is still kicking butt! Since being released on December 21st, ‘Aquaman’ has made over $1.13 billion so far and is still making money because it hasn’t left theaters yet! WOW!

‘Aquaman’ became the 20th highest-grossing film of all-time over the weekend. That spot was held by Transformers: Dark of the Moon.  It is now the highest growing DC film!

Director, James Wan gave a statement to The Hollywood Reporter “Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world. I’ll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come.”

Jason Momoa also had to send a special thanks to fans.

 

Let’s see if DC can keep this up. 1st ‘Wonder Woman’ now ‘Aquaman’, they are on a roll. Maybe if they stay away from Batman and Superman for a while, they’ll be okay!

[caption id="attachment_4272936" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] On December 21, 2018, Jason Momoa will reprise his role as protector of the sea for the Aquaman superhero flick. With the teaser poster for the film released on Monday, it’s clear Jason had to do a lot of prep work for the role — learning about marine life, understanding heroism, and of course, looking good shirtless. The action star has had a lot of practice. Check out the gallery below to see what his prep work looked like!

‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records was originally published on hiphopnc.com

